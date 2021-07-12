Ten years ago...

A MAN who carried out an armed robbery at a Henley bank has been jailed for eight years. Palvinder Bains escaped with £22,000 after taking two members of staff hostage using a carving knife and an imitation pistol. The 25-year-old told the terrified workers at the Lloyds TSB branch in Reading Road that he was suffering from cancer and was “already dead”. Bains, from Birmingham, pleaded guilty to the robbery in February last year.

A teenage girl and her dog were seriously injured in a stampede by a herd of cattle. Emma Gregory, 16, was cycling along a public footpath through a field with her golden retriever Skipper when 30 cows and a bull rushed towards them from about 400 yards away. The schoolgirl, from Sonning, was battered and bruised by the animals and the dog suffered a broken back.

Residents are improving their street in a bid to win the Pride In Your Place competition. The initiative, which was devised by the Henley in Bloom committee, aims to encourage neighbours to get together and smarten up their road or area. Park Road is the first street to accept the challenge.