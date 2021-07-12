Twenty five years ago...

THE River & Rowing Museum has come under fire for choosing “Museum-on-Thames” as the new name of its showpiece project. Henley councillors are demanding the name is dropped after branding the title ridiculous and a snub to the town. They are concerned that Henley will be turned into a “geriatric joke” when the museum in Mill Meadows opens next summer. Councillor Chris Pye said: “It’s a boring name which could imply that the town is full of living relics.”

Wargrave station car park disappeared beneath a layer of sticky tar on Friday while Railtrack contractors carried out resurfacing work. Revellers en route to Henley Royal Regatta were forced to negotiate the gooey mess, which left many smart pairs of shoes the worse for wear. Commuters’ cars, unable to use the car park, which was closed for the day, lined Station Road and other roads in the village, causing additional congestion.

Town centre benches are to be bolted down after an epidemic of vandalism in Henley. Over the last two years, benches have been smashed to pieces, thrown into the river and even stolen.