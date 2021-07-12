Fifty years ago...

BETWEEN 200 and 300 people went without their bingo this week and two of the town’s football clubs are set to lose their major source of income because they have been running bingo games illegally. Henley Town FC ran their sessions on Monday nights at the town hall with an average attendance of 120 to 140 and an average profit of £10. Newtown FC’s sessions on Thursday nights attracted about 250 people. But Gerry Andrews, secretary of Henley Town, said this week that neither club had been paying an annual licence of £250 required by law.

Eeny, Meeny and Miny, three Humbolt penguins, took up residence at Well Place Bird Farm in Ipsden last week. They come from Chile and Peru and celebrated their move by diving into a pool which has been specially made for them. The owners of the farm, Hazel and Pip Holton, run it as a hobby, albeit a very time-consuming one.

Fred Rixon, of Greys Road, Henley, won second prize at the Royal National Rose Society’s summer show for amateur growers at Alexandra Palace on Friday with his wife’s favourite rose, Beauty.