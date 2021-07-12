One hundred years ago...

AS the luncheon interval on Saturday — the final day of Henley Regatta — drew near, everybody was expecting the arrival of the Prince of Wales at any moment. Crowds of visitors assembled on Henley Bridge, the towpath and at the bottom of New Street. His official arrival time was 1.30pm but a message was received that he had been delayed at the presentation of colours by the King to his guards and would not arrive until 2pm. Shortly after the hour a rousing cheer and the clapping of hands were heard in the vicinity of the bridge. The Prince had arrived.

On Friday, Mr J Brooker, who is well-known in local boxing circles, fell from the new Post Office buildings, where he is employed. Although at first it was feared that he was very badly injured, it has since turned out that he escaped serious harm and his injuries were confined to bad bruising in several places. He is confined to bed and is progressing favourably.

The vast superiority of the new hard tennis courts at Phyllis Court Club in Henley over most others in the country is evidenced by the fact that the tennis team representing India for the Davis Cup have been practising daily on them this week.