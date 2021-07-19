Ten years ago...

A REVIEW of the “abysmal” district council elections has been branded insufficient by councillors. The election count and AV referendum in May was criticised after it dragged on for 16 hours. The independent review revealed a long list of errors in the run-up to polling day. It blames much of the chaos on the printing company which produced the materials needed for the elections. However, candidates have been left frustrated that the report fails to point the finger of blame at returning officer David Buckle.

A woman who grows her own fruit and vegetables says she is living the good life in Henley. Tamsin Lovatt has created 12 plots, has five beehives, keeps animals and has an orchard on land to the rear of her house in Swiss Farm, which has made her family almost completely self-sufficient. Mrs Lovatt sells her surplus to Orwells in Shiplake and Luscombes at the Golden Ball in Lower Assendon.

An entrepreneur has won an internationally acclaimed award for designing a stylised commuter cycle helmet. Joseph Thomas, of Gravel Hill, Henley, designed the Aura more than a year ago and since then it has received worldwide attention.