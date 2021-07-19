Twenty five years ago...

FUNDRAISERS in Henley have missed out on a royal regatta windfall after unauthorised charities moved in on their customers. Festive regatta-goers were the target of children’s charities the Evergreen Trust and Happy Days, both of which operated without a local authority licence during the regatta. Feed the Children collected a total of £910 over two days, which was £1,100 less than last year’s takings. A spokesman for the Henley branch of Feed the Children said: “It is a very disappointing result.”

Reports that George Harrison has offered Friar Park to the Hare Krishna movement have shocked Henley residents. The news has spread like wildfire in streets closest to the former Beatle’s £10 million Gothic mansion at the top of Gravel Hill. In Paradise Road, opposite the gates and south lodge, residents are worried about possible noise and traffic problems.

Friday Street in Henley was closed on Tuesday evening as police dealt with a security alert at the Territorial Army building. Residents were asked to stay inside their homes as officers worked their way through the building and traffic was redirected.