Fifty years ago...

IT was drinks on the house at the Cherry Tree in Stoke Row on Wednesday last week, when more than 100 villagers and friends joined 63-year-old Percy Stallwood to celebrate the 50 years the licence for the pub has been in the family. Percy was the first member of his family to go to the Cherry Tree when, in the very dry summer of 1921 at the age of 13, he used to get up at 4am before his father Edwin took over the pub to go down and rattle tin cans to keep the birds away from the cherry trees.

Vicky Duckett, of Gainsborough Hill, Henley, won the weekly heat of a modelling competition. She was selected Miss Max Factor of the week during her stay at Pontin’s Wick Ferry Holiday Village near Bournemouth and now qualifies for the all-season finals, to be held later this year. Vicky, 33, is a checkout operator and keen on dancing and dressmaking.

Former Gillotts School pupil Andrew King, 19, son of Mr and Mrs W King, of Harpsden Road, Henley, who is now training for the police, was among the guests at a reception held at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday for Duke of Edinburgh gold award winners.