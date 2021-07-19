A hundred years ago...

ON Saturday evening the Henley fire brigade were called to a fire at The Pits in Fair Mile. The burning refuse had set fencing alight and there was a danger of the whole lot becoming involved. Fortunately, the efforts of the brigade succeeded in preventing this. On Sunday afternoon they received a call to Mill Lane where the grass on the embankment near the railway bridge became ignited and rapidly burnt the hedge and a portion of the grass in an adjoining field.

On Saturday, at about 12.45pm, John Laye, 14, of West Street, Henley, was cycling up Bell Street behind a van when he struck off to the offside of the road and, in doing so, collided with a motor car, which carried him a few yards on the offside mud guard. He fell off and a van wheel went over his right thigh and fractured it. John was taken to the surgery in Hart Street and his injured limb was set in the infirmary. He is now progressing favourably.

Dr T R King-Edwards has at last accepted the honour offered him by the King for his services as commandant of Swyncombe Hospital during the war. The doctor more than deserves the title of MBE for the work done.