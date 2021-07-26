Ten years ago...

FIREBOMBS, drug dealing and vandalism could be the result of an improved skate park in Henley, claims a town councillor. Will Hamilton claims the new park would turn Henley into “Toxteth-on-Thames” and urged residents to abandon this “un-costed and unplanned dream”. Public meetings have been held to discuss replacing the wooden half pipe skate ramp at Makins recreation ground with a bigger, concrete structure at a cost of at least £100,000.

Three men have been arrested after a Henley restaurant was raided by border police. Officers questioned staff at Café le Raj in Reading Road to ensure they all had the right to work in the UK and examined employee records. Two Bangladeshi men and one Burmese man were arrested for staying in the UK after their visas had expired.

A community’s fight to save a 130-year-old cherry tree from being chopped down has been lost. Now residents of Goring are criticising the Soha housing association for chopping a chunk out of the tree at Icknield Place, which was subject to a tree preservation order, before declaring it unsafe and chopping it down weeks later.