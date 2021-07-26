Twenty five years ago...

HENLEY’S dwindling crew of retained firefighters are being stretched to the limit. With numbers at the Henley station down to just nine – the lowest for many years – there are barely enough firefighters to crew one appliance. Lack of back-up means that crews frequently have to exceed their agreed hours of work and turn out for one incident after another, a situation compounded by a higher than usual number of callouts due to the hot weather.

Vandals covered Stoke Row village hall with obscene graffiti, causing several hundred pounds of damage on Tuesday night. The graffiti was daubed over the walls of the building using spray cans. However, not only was the village hall redecorated on Wednesday afternoon, but the village won’t have to pick up the bill – thanks to the Probation Service. All the hall’s management committee had to pay for was the paint.

Sophisticated air monitoring equipment is to return to Henley to determine the town’s summertime pollution levels. The extensive tests should conclusively prove whether residents’ complaints of excess fumes have any foundation.