Fifty years ago...

PHRASES like “being submerged in a sea of plastic” were heard at Tuesday’s meeting of the borough council when the public health committee reported on the introduction to parts of the area of milk deliveries in plastic bottles, the committee stating that on balance they were in favour of plastic containers, the introduction of which was considered an advantage. The committee discussed the advantages and disadvantages, including noise abatement, broken glass bottle hazards and increased bulk in house refuse.

Sergeant Michael Prout, who lives in Hambleden Rise, Henley, is serving on the lonely station at RAF Saxa Vord in Shetland Isles and enjoying life in the sun and, at this time of year, it never quite sets before it starts to rise again. And this means tennis and golf at midnight. Saxa Vord is a radar tracking station which watches over the northern approach to Britain.

The keeper of Marsh Lock, 40-year-old Mr Lynn David, has won second prize of £25 in the Boulters to Caversham Locks section of the annual Thames Conservancy lock competition. Two years ago he won the Hanson Cup for best-kept lock on the Thames.