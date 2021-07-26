Monday, 26 July 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

A hundred years ago...

ON Sunday afternoon, July 10, as Mr J Preston jnr was walking near Shiplake Lock, he heard cries for help and running to the lock, saw a man in the lock. Without removing his clothing young Preston plunged in and succeeded in rescuing the man who would have undoubtedly been drowned but for this timely rescue. The name of the person named is not known: he is a stranger to Wargrave. This brave action of Preston deserves to be publicly recognised.

An extensive grass fire took place at Southfields, Friar Park, Henley, on Monday afternoon and spread for a considerable distance over adjoining property. As there were several ricks in close proximity to the outbreak, the Henley Fire Brigade was called but by the time they arrived the willing help of many volunteers had averted the danger, and the fire was extinguished.

The continuation of the dryness of the season is playing havoc with the vegetation in nettlebed and already some of the cattle have to be fed as in winter. The farmers are having an extremely anxious time and are carting water from the ponds, which have got very low and the water is of poor quality.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33