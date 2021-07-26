A hundred years ago...

ON Sunday afternoon, July 10, as Mr J Preston jnr was walking near Shiplake Lock, he heard cries for help and running to the lock, saw a man in the lock. Without removing his clothing young Preston plunged in and succeeded in rescuing the man who would have undoubtedly been drowned but for this timely rescue. The name of the person named is not known: he is a stranger to Wargrave. This brave action of Preston deserves to be publicly recognised.

An extensive grass fire took place at Southfields, Friar Park, Henley, on Monday afternoon and spread for a considerable distance over adjoining property. As there were several ricks in close proximity to the outbreak, the Henley Fire Brigade was called but by the time they arrived the willing help of many volunteers had averted the danger, and the fire was extinguished.

The continuation of the dryness of the season is playing havoc with the vegetation in nettlebed and already some of the cattle have to be fed as in winter. The farmers are having an extremely anxious time and are carting water from the ponds, which have got very low and the water is of poor quality.