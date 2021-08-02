Ten years ago...

AN elderly couple are appealing for the return of five ornamental dwarfs stolen from their front garden. Francis and Elizabeth Sheppard, who have lived in West Street, Henley, for 24 years, discovered that only two of their collection of seven models were left behind — Doc and Dopey. A small model of a conductress and one of a man playing bagpipes were also taken. The couple had spent five years building up their collection, which was enjoyed by passers-by, especially children.

A bronze bell weighing more than 150lb was stolen from the roof of a church. The thieves took advantage of repairs being carried out at Bix Church by climbing up the workmen’s scaffolding. They also tried to steal a second bell. The 141-year-old bells are thought to have been targeted for their scrap value.

Illusionist Derren Brown came to Henley for a flight in a hot-air balloon. He set off from Harpsden at about 7pm on Saturday and arrived in Reading an hour and a half later. He was among a group of passengers in the red Virgin balloon, flown by Henley pilot Mark Shemilt.