Twenty five years ago...

THEY went for gold and that is what oarsmen Steve Redgrave and Matthew Pinsent will be bringing back to Britain after their searing win in Atlanta at the weekend. The pair, both members of Henley’s Leander Club, dominated the race on Lake Lanier from the start. And, even in the last minutes, when the Australian crew made their bid, there was little doubt the Britons were superior. The win give’s Pinsent his second Olympic gold medal and Redgrave his fourth gold in consecutive Games.

Parking in Henley is set for a shake-up in a bid to reduce congestion and ease frustrations for both residents and commuters. Proposals include the introduction of business permits, a reduction in permit charges and a review of the ratio of resident to visitor parking space.

Drivers may be forced to negotiate West Street in Henley more gingerly in future if proposals to install speed humps go ahead. Often used by rush-hour commuters as a “rat run” to bypass town centre hold-ups, West Street is one area town councillors feel could benefit from traffic-calming measures.