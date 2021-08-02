Fifty years ago...

HENLEY police were called to Gillotts School in Henley on Friday, the last day of term, after two youths were seen near the bicycle sheds. Headmaster Malcolm White said that on the previous days two youths aged about 19 had been seen by a member of staff replacing bicycles in the sheds. The school has been having trouble with bicycles being “borrowed” without their owners’ permission.

For some of its new footpath maps for next Easter, the Chiltern Society has accepted an offer from Gp Capt Bob Brittain, of Flint Hall, Hambleden, to produce a map of the Hambleden Valley area. After long experience in navigation and map preparation in the RAF, as well as being in charge of the RAF Mountain Rescue Organisation, he is turning voluntary cartographer.

The results of the Oxfordshire Best Kept Village competition were announced this week. Local villages are notable for their absence from the winners’ list, with the exceptions of Rotherfield Greys, which tied with Cuxham for first place in the churchyards section, and Shiplake, which was runner-up in the same section.