A hundred years ago...

ON Sunday, just before 2pm, Mr Ernest Hobbs, of Messrs Hobbs & Sons, gave information to Mr F S Lowe, the commodore of Henley Sailing Club, to the effect that the club’s boathouse near Creekside was on fire. They went across the river at once but were too late to do much good as the flames had reached to the top of the building and the whole structure was soon burnt to the ground. Luckily, the boats moored alongside the building were cut adrift and escaped being damaged.

During a meeting of the Henley Town Council finance committee, some discussion took place about the stalls which almost daily occupy Market Place and the mess they leave behind but it was pointed out that the council had no jurisdiction over them. Councillor Plomer said that a greater nuisance than the stalls was the deposit of cinders and oil on the surface of the road by lorries which frequently pulled up in Market Place for the night.

The Greys, Peppard and Highmoor Flower Show, which was due to take place on August 31, has been abandoned on account of the drought.