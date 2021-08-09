Ten years ago...

THE father of actress and Strictly Come Dancing star Ali Bastian has been criticised for putting bollards outside his home. Nick Bastian, of West Street, Henley, had nine iron bollards installed last week to stop drivers parking over double yellow lines and on the pavement. He paid Oxfordshire County Council £2,000 to carry out the work. But neighbour Peter Baldwin told the town council that there had been no consultation.

Mourners have been told to remove flowers and ornaments from a Henley cemetery or pay the cost. Families who have relatives buried in the lawn section of Fair Mile cemetery have received a letter reminding them of strict guidelines for the graves. Town clerk Mike Kennedy said that any items other than a headstone failed to “maintain and protect solemnity” of the area.

Skaters and BMX riders are “nothing to be scared of” say the supporters of a new skate park in Henley. Users of the existing wooden skate park in Makins recreation ground, off Greys Road, have set up a group to campaign for a new state-of-the-art cement facility.