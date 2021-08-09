Twenty five years ago...

POLICE have warned that Henley will become a magnet for criminals if it fails to install spy cameras. They want the town to take advantage of a government windfall to pay for town centre closed circuit television. Their concerns were revealed at a meeting of the Henley crime prevention panel last week. Pc Steve Deane said: “If we sit on our backsides, little towns like Henley are going to be left behind.”

The boat used in Atlanta by Henley’s Olympic heroes is set to become a showpiece in the new River & Rowing Museum. Representatives of the project worked for some time prior to the Games to ensure Steve Redgrave and Matthew Pinsent’s historic boat is included. Some residents also want the museum to be renamed after the athletes.

Residents of Henley received a rude awakening early yesterday when an awful smell descended on the town. The culprit was believed to be slurry being spread at a nearby farm. “I got off the bus at Market Place and nearly fell over,” said John Slade.