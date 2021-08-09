Fifty years ago...

IT isn’t often that girls of 21 months sees a fireman climbing through her bedroom window. But that’s exactly what happened to Faith Bretherton on Friday last week, when she toddled into the room at her famly’s home in Harpsden Road, Henley, and shut the door. Her mother realised that the handle didn’t work from the outside and, in desperation, called the fire brigade.

The annual Binfield Heath and District Flower Show was held on Saturday in fair weather and the organisers hope to have made a profit. There were more entries than ever before but the flower, fruit and vegetable classes had been “clobbered by the weather”, said the treasurer.

Gas has won the battle to help make Henley’s beer — and keep the town’s air clean. Brakspear’s brewery, with 140 houses in Berks, Bucks and Oxon, had become increasingly aware that its old solid fuel boiler used for steam raising was pumping so much soot and smut into the air that people were beginning to notice. A new boiler with a new fuel was needed and natural gas has now been introduced.