A hundred years ago...

COMPETING in a skittle competition at a garden fete given by Sir Algernon Peyton in South Oxfordshire, Capt Reginald Yerrell MP won the first prize — a pig. His chief competitors were farmers and the result caused much amusement fpr showing that a politician is sometimes able to hold his own in country pastimes. The honorary member generously surrendered the pig, which was sold for the benefit of the fete funds.

The committee of the Henley Allotments Association is to be congratulated upon coming to the decision to hold its show on August 24, as arranged. In consequence of the excessive drought, gardens and allotments have suffered badly, bordering almost on ruin, but every member will still be able to find something to exhibit.

The return cricket match between the married and single team at Harpsden took place on the bank holiday. The married section have been playing several matches this season but, as on former occasions, the singles proved too good for them, winning by an innings and 43 runs.