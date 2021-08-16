A hundred years ago...

THE committee of management of the Henley Watermen’s and Fishermen’s Regatta evidently stole a march on the clerk of the weather on Wednesday for, instead of the proverbial wet day associated with their annual regatta, the conditions were everything that could be desired, Strange to relate, however, that just as the band played the National Anthem, the first spots of rain began to fall. So far as spectators are concerned, there was quite a crowd, the bridge and the river banks being thronged. It is estimated that at one time there were well over 2,000 people present.

The men of the 4th Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry, of which Henley is half a company with Thame, are undergoing their annual training at Fort Widley, Portsmouth. Col Barnett is in command with Captain O Toulson as adjutant.

Should there be no further outbreak of rabies in this district, it is hoped that the muzzling order for dogs will be called off on October 1.