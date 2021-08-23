Ten years ago...

A PUB in Henley town centre is being threatened with losing its licence. Thames Valley Police have called for a review of the licence of the Victoria in Market Place, citing “crime and disorder” and “public nuisance” under the Licensing Act. It is the third town centre premises in two years to have had its licence reviewed at the request of the police. In 2009, the White Lotus Sports Bar in Hart Street was closed down and the Diamonds and Pearls lapdancing club also had its licence revoked.

A man was seriously injured falling 35ft from a warehouse in Henley. The roofing contractor was working on the building in Perpetual Park, the home of Invesco Perpetual, off Reading Road, when the accident happened on Friday. The 45-year-old man crashed through internal flooring, suffering injuries to his head and feet.

The rediscovery of infant bones has led to a Hambleden field being identified as the earliest proven site of infanticide in Britain. An excavation of the Yewden Villa at Mill End in 1912 made a number of unusual discoveries, the most startling of which was the remains of 97 newborn babies.