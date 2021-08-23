Fifty years ago...

A WARNING that drivers must wait until a school crossing patrol has moved away from the road to the path was given by the magistrates at Henley on Tuesday. They were hearing the case of Clive Michael Smith, of West Lodge, Hambleden, who pleaded not guilty to failing to stop when requested to do so by a school crossing patrol in Greys Road, Henley, on April 27. The case was found proved and he was fined £10 and had his licence endorsed.

We regret to announce the death of Col Peter Fleming, of Merrimoles House, Nettlebed, which occurred suddenly while out shooting on Wednesday. Col Fleming was on his uncle’s estate at Black Mount, Bridge of Orchy, Argyllshire, grouse shooting when he collapsed and died of a heart attack.

A garden shed in Henley burned to the ground on Tuesday after being set on fire by an incinerator. At about 4.15pm two fire engines arrived at the scene in Belle Vue Road but the fire had already spread.