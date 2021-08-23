Monday, 23 August 2021

A hundred years ago...

AT a meeting of Wokingham Rural District Council, the question of a water supply for Remenham was discussed. A letter was read from Col C D Burnell, chairman of Remenham Parish Council, stating that the householders were quite willing to pay towards the expense of establishing a supply. It was suggested that a scheme for a
200-gallon system be carried out if the well was of sufficient capacity.

It will be remembered that a few weeks ago a lad named Laye met with an accident in Bell Street, Henley, resulting in a fracture of the thigh. He is a member of the Henley Lads’ Brigade but, of course, was unable to accompany them to camp. His fellow members have shown their sympathy in a practical manner. When at camp they made a collection and purchased a watch and chain for him.

The first good rain for some six months fell in Watlington on Tuesday night. The springs are almost dried up but there is a capital supply of well water. The potato crop is almost a failure.

