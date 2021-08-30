Twenty five years ago...

WITH nine beds and a gourmet diet, Top Cat lives up to his name. The pampered puss enjoys a charmed life at the home he shares with his sister Bijou in Crowsley Road, Shiplake. The four-year-old Bengal cats belong to restaurateur Phillipe Brillant and his partner Brona Prendiville, who admit to spoiling their prized pets. TC and Bijou have four radiator beds dotted around the house, three carved wood houses and two gyms that can be used for cat naps. They are also allowed on the couple’s sofa, where they sit on a special cushion.

A former England rugby international and BBC presenter is leading a protest against plans to turn a farm into an equestrian centre. Nigel Starmer-Smith and his neighbours claim the development in Skirmett would be like a prison. Under the plans, farm buildings and a four-bedroom house would be demolished and replaced with stables, an indoor school, horse walker and storage barn.

Henley Bridge is undergoing repairs that will cost about £200,000. Limestone blocks need replacing after they were knocked off when a cruiser called Crazy Love collided with the Grade I listed structure last August.