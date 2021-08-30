A BABY was snatched to safety from a blazing car by a quick-thinking woman on bank holiday Monday. Julia Walsh, of Valley Road, Henley, grabbed 10-month-old Louis Paldamyllites, who was strapped in his chair, from the burning wreckage after the Audi was involved in a head-on smash in Dorset. Mrs Walsh, her husband Stephen and their children, Sara, Vicki, Alex and Lawrence, were driving along the B3351 from the beach back to Corfe Castle when the collision happened.

Pub landlord Robin Gladman said he felt suicidal after the decision to revoke his licence to run the Three Tuns in Henley. But he vowed to spend every last penny to save his reputation, and his livelihood, in a appeal. He also thanked those who had come out to support him.

RAF Benson has defended its helicopter night-flying exercises, which began again last week. The base is home to 60 Squadron, which trains soldiers in the use of helicopters prior to operations in Bosnia or Northern Ireland. During the winter months, night-flying is restricted to a 10pm finish but in the summer it can be 10.45pm before the helicopters take off.