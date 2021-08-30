Fifty years ago...

HENLEY Rural District Council has agreed to support a call to the authorities for a new bridge in the area. It was contended that the crossing is now even more necessary following improvements to the B479 and the effect on the volume of traffic in the Caversham area. A meeting of the plans committee held in July noted the detrimental effect on agricultural land caused by “dead” areas created between the old and the new roads.

The imposing Victorian elevations of Royal Mansions on the riverside at Henley are well-known to visitors and residents as a familiar landmark. The block of 11 flats has just been sold by private treaty through Simmons & Sons. The gross rent yield of unfurnished tenancies is £3,230.

If regular visitors to the Regal cinema in Henley noticed a slight improvement in the technical quality of the film this week, it was hardly surprising. For out went the two projectors which had been in use since the cinema was built in 1937 and in came two brand new ones.