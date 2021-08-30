A hundred years ago...

ON Monday last, Hambleden was the scene of an occurrence which might have resulted in tragedy but for the admirable pluck and presence of mind exhibited by Messrs E Bushnell, G Harris and

T Nash, who were working at Hambleden Mill, and one of the mill hands, Mr A F Challis. A number of children were playing on the wall of the weir and one, named Murcott, slipped into the bathing pool. Bushnell immediately plunged in after him but was soon in difficulties himself. It was only the efforts of Harris and Nash, who made use of some poles lying handy, that the pair were brought out.

The wisdom of the committee of the Henley Allotments Association in deciding to carry on with their show was fully justified. On Wednesday, the most successful exhibition yet held under its auspices took place. No fewer than 243 entries were received and, considering the excessive drought, the produce was marvellous.

Saturday last was a gala day for the tenants and employees of the Stonor Estate, together with their wives and families, the occasion being the harvest home, a grand old custom which, alas, is fast dying out.