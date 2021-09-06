Ten years ago...

STRIPPERS could be sent packing from Henley’s lap-dancing club. The owners have offered to shut Diamonds and Pearls in Greys Road car park if they are allowed to run a nightclub and wine bar in the building instead. Leno Borg and Andy Mags’s licence was withdrawn in April after police revealed that 106 crimes were reported at the premises in two years. The club was allowed to remain open pending an appeal, which is due to be heard in December.

David Walliams has refused to give up on his charity swim 140 miles from the source of the river to Westminster in eight days in aid of Sport Relief and was due to reach Henley last night. However, he has been hampered by sickness which has left him behind schedule. The Little Britain star has suffered stomach cramps, diarrhoea, a high temperature and exhaustion.

The ticket office at Henley station could be closed to cut costs. A Department for Transport study recommends that train operating companies take measures to improve their profits. Henley is the fifth most used station in Oxfordshire with 609,410 passengers passing through each year.