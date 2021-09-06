Twenty five years ago...

COUNCILLORS have launched a scathing attack on Henley police inspector Ali Dizaei. They want a crisis meeting with senior officials after claiming his “iron-fist” style of policing is unsuitable for the town. Councillors are particularly incensed at the negative media coverage in the wake of his strong- arm tactics. Cllr Ken Arlett said Insp Dizaei was helping to paint a bleak picture of the town, adding: “I’m totally disgusted at the way our crusader is acting.”

A caring taxi driver has branded Henley traffic wardens heartless after being landed with a parking fine while helping a frail mourner to the bank. Mick Yeo was given the ticket after taking a family to a funeral at St Mary’s Church. After dropping them home, he was asked to take an elderly gentleman to Barclays Bank in Hart Street. After escorting the man into the bank, he returned to find a ticket on his black limousine.

The Two Brewers pub in Wargrave Road, Henley, closed on Friday after the landlord was declared bankrupt. It is not known when it will re-open. The Brakspear brewery said it was actively seeking a new tenant.