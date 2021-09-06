Fifty years ago...

THE borough council plans to spend nearly £68,000 on the development of the Sheephouse Farm land for the provision of various sporting facilities. At Tuesday’s council meeting it was emphasised that this money was already in the hands of the council and even after the initial planned expenditure there would be a balance of about £40,000. It was suggested that the large area should have a floodlit all-weather surface training area 100 yards by 70 yards.

Gerda Barraclough, of Blandy Road, Henley, called at the borough surveyor’s office on Tuesday with a petition asking the council to erect warning notices in her street. Drivers speed down this long, straight road at anything up to 50mph, she says, and they should be warned that there are frequently children playing in or near the road.

Takings at the King’s Road and Greys Road car parks for the six months ended August 1 were £600 less than the figure for the comparable period last year, members of the borough council were informed at a meeting on Tuesday. Councillor Richard Carden described this as “alarming”.