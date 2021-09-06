A hundred years ago...

FAVOURED with fine weather and water at a fair degree of temperature, the aquatic sports which took place at the Henley Swimming Baths on Wednesday evening were a huge success. During the time the baths have been under the present lessee, Mr G Hallett, great improvements have been effected. Everything there is in apple pie order and perfect cleanliness throughout makes the place most attractive to bathers of both sexes.

There was a very large gathering of members of Henley Lodge at their Lodge Room, Bull Hotel, on Thursday evening, the occasion being the unveiling of the Lodge’s memorial to their members who fell in the late war. Although the number who gave their lives for their King and Country was only three, the members felt that their names should be perpetuated in some form.

A highly successful demonstration on behalf of the Royal Berkshire Hospital took place on Saturday in Nettlebed. The Henley Town Band roused the village into activity on Sunday afternoon and, after playing some selections, visited Nuffield, returning to Nettlebed for tea and the evening demonstration on the recreation ground.