A hundred years ago...

THE parochial church council of Henley desires to make an earnest appeal to all inhabitants of the town and district for subscriptions towards the cost of the restoration of the church tower and clock, which has proved greater than at first anticipated. The cost of repairing the tower stonework is £425 with an additional £25 needed for repainting and gilding the clock face. A sum of nearly £200 has already been received.

The scouts and cubs of the 1st Henley troop spent 10 delightful days in the beautiful spacious park of Mr C E Keyser, of Aldermaston Court, last month. The camp will come to be regarded as being the best due to the enormous amount of work of a scout-craft character that was done.

An old-time custom was revived at the Stonor Arms on Tuesday when a fawn supper was served in excellent style by the host Mr P Seymour,to a select company. The menu comprised a fawn from the estate of Lord Camoys, a sirloin of beef, vegetables, sweets and cheese and varied salad and fruit. The suggestion to make a special feature of a supper once a month was received with universal applause.