Ten years ago...

ELEVEN new businesses have opened in Henley in the last six months with four more due to be launched this autumn. It means there will be only 15 vacant premises in the town, the equal lowest total since the launch of the Standard’s Think Local campaign in February 2009. Boarded-up premises that have blighted the town for years have been given new life and there are now no empty shops in Hart Street for the first time in three years.

Tributes have been paid to two men who were killed when their car hit a tree and burst into flames. The driver and passenger were unable to escape from the wreckage following the crash on the A4130 between Bix and Nettlebed in the early hours of Saturday. The men were named by work colleagues at the Hofmann’s classic car company in Henley as Phil Stickland, 26, and Dan Scheimann, 22.

Hundreds of people turned out to cheer David Walliams in Henley during his bid to swim the length of the Thames for charity. The Little Britain star, who finished the 140-mile challenge at Westminster on Monday evening, has raised more than £1 million for Sport Relief.