Monday, 20 September 2021

Ten years ago

THE first Challenge Henley event has been hailed a success despite complaints of disruption caused by road closures. Organisers say the ultra-triathlon will return next year and promise to iron out the few problems that occurred during Sunday’s event. Roads were closed for up to 12 hours as 571 competitors from around the world took part in the 3.8km swim, 180km bike ride and 42.2km run. Almost 100 more completed the Henley half triathlon course.

Henley has won the town category in this year’s Britain in Bloom contest for the Thames Valley and Chilterns region. It beat Newport Pagnell, Amersham and Kidlington to lift the silver gilt award for the sixth time in seven years — the only time it missed out was in 2009. But once again, Henley missed out on the gold award, which would have taken the town into the national finals.

The youngest surviving pilot to fight in the Battle of Britain has celebrated his 90th birthday. Robin Appleford, a flight lieutenant, and his partner Pamela Friedlandler were joined for lunch at the Chantry House in Henley by 30 family and friends, including his son Mark, who lives in Sydney.

