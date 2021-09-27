A hundred years ago...

NETTLEBED, in common with all the other hill parishes where there is no proper water supply, has suffered considerably by reason of the recent drought, there being very little water obtainable for domestic purposes. For some years efforts have been made by the district council to secure a water supply for the parish but the estimated cost was prohibitive.

A postcard addressed to Miss Hull, The Close, Henley, has recently reached its destination in safety. It was posted in Reading 11 years ago and, when delivered, it was found to have a London postmark of recent date.

Mrs Watts Sherman, the mother of Lady Camoys who has been spending the summer with Lord and Lady Camoys at Stonor Park, has returned to America, sailing in the SS Olympic.