Fifty years ago...

THE Henley day centre for the elderly has been too successful. On Monday this week it reached its membership limit of 300 in two weeks flat, and ever since then the organisers have had the heart-breaking task of turning people away. Already they have a waiting list of 30 old folks, and there are likely to be more. But there is some hope. There is a committee meeting next week and the membership restrictions will be discussed.

Two women were taken to hospital on Friday afternoon last week after a crash at the junction of St Mark’s Road and Vicarage Road in Henley. A Mini was coming down the hill and was in collision with the Morris 1100, which was going along Vicarage Road from the Hamilton Avenue direction. Both drivers were taken to hospital with cuts and bruising to both their legs but have since been discharged.

An action group was formed in Henley last Monday to stop Clifford’s Dairies supplying Henley’s milk in non-returnable plastic bottles. At present, half the town and some rural areas receive their milk in these bottles, but Clifford’s milk is also supplied by Mathers, so the company has a monopoly in the town.