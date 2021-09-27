Twenty five years ago...

PARENTS are facing another depressing battle to stop fresh budget cuts from ravaging schools in the Henley area. They have been told education will again suffer if predictions of another paltry Government cash settlement are correct. The warning, from Oxfordshire County Council treasurer Mr Chris Gray, hints up to £20 million may have to be axed from the council’s budget.

Calls have been made to halt the progress of the controversial Millenium Bridge, amid fears that Henley could be deluged with thousands of cyclists. If the bridge is built, then Henley will become part of the proposed National Cycle route. Campaigners believe that the already traffic-choked streets could not cope with an anticipated annual influx of 250,000 bikes, en route to the Shiplake/Wargrave footbridge.

Controversy over the choice of the name “Museum-on-Thames” has led to a rethink and may not be the final choice of title for Henley’s River & Rowing Museum. Town councillors are delighted that the name, chosen by museum trustees and widely unpopular in the town, is under review. It was branded “boring”, “horrible” and “ridiculous” when it was first revealed.