Ten years ago...

RESIDENTS have backed calls for a Henley pub to lose its licence. They say they are fed up with noise and antisocial behaviour at the Victoria in Market Place. A total of 65 licence breaches have been reported at the premises in the last five years, including fights, underage drinking and drug-taking. Landlord Cristiano Vanni has also been cautioned by police for abusing officers and being in possession of cannabis. He has run the pub, which is owned by Enterprise Inns, for more than six years with his wife Joanne.

Voters disenfranchised in the local elections debacle in May have been given a public apology by South Oxfordshire District Council. More than 2,000 residents didn’t receive voting papers enabling them to take part in the election of the new district councillors and the alternative vote referendum. It was one several problems to hit the election and led to criticism of returning officer David Buckle.

Rachel Johnson was the star of the show as the fifth annual Henley Literary Festival got off to a great start in this week’s unseasonal sunshine. The author and controversial editor of The Lady magazine gave two talks after the first one sold out in just days.