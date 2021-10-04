Ten years ago...

HENLEY is to be the first town in Britain to stage a living advent calendar. Throughout December, 24 shops and businesses in the town will be throwing open their doors or windows to entertain passers-by. It is the idea of Julie Perigo, chairman of the business and retail group, the Henley Partnership. She saw the event being staged in Stockholm and thought it would transfer perfectly to Henley.

A Henley pub has retained its licence. South Oxfordshire District Council’s licensing panel met last week to discuss the future of the Victoria in Market Place. It ruled that the designated premises supervisor be removed, alcohol sales must cease at 11pm and the pub should close at 11.30pm. The previous licence allowed the pub to be open until 1.30am with the last alcohol sale at 1am.

A couple who called for a reduction in their road’s speed limit have had another car crash into their front garden. Robert and Sue Sarjent, who live in Whitchurch Hill, asked Oxfordshire County Council to review the speed limit on the B471 between the village and Crays Pond in April after twice having cars somersault through their front fence.