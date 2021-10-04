Monday, 04 October 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Twenty five years ago...

SPECULATION was rife over the future of the Brakspear Brewery this week following wholesale changes to the senior management team. But bosses denied that the company is for sale and that production has fallen over the last three years. Head brewer Jim Burrows, 49, takes over as managing director, while chairman Michael Chalcraft and managing director Michael Parsons have taken early retirement.

Henley’s police chief has blamed an increase in the number of reported crimes on having fewer bobbies on the beat. Latest figures reveal a rise in crime approaching similar levels to 1994. Cuts in the police budget led to the loss of five officers from the town.

A Henley woman won £56,489 following champion jockey Frankie Dettori’s record win sequence at Ascot on Saturday. She had placed a bet of £27.56 to win on six of his seven winning races at the town’s branch of bookmakers Ladbrokes.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33