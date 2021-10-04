Twenty five years ago...

SPECULATION was rife over the future of the Brakspear Brewery this week following wholesale changes to the senior management team. But bosses denied that the company is for sale and that production has fallen over the last three years. Head brewer Jim Burrows, 49, takes over as managing director, while chairman Michael Chalcraft and managing director Michael Parsons have taken early retirement.

Henley’s police chief has blamed an increase in the number of reported crimes on having fewer bobbies on the beat. Latest figures reveal a rise in crime approaching similar levels to 1994. Cuts in the police budget led to the loss of five officers from the town.

A Henley woman won £56,489 following champion jockey Frankie Dettori’s record win sequence at Ascot on Saturday. She had placed a bet of £27.56 to win on six of his seven winning races at the town’s branch of bookmakers Ladbrokes.