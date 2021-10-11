Monday, 11 October 2021

Ten years ago...

A “BORIS Bike” scheme to reduce congestion and emissions in Henley has been suggested by the head of the town’s business organisation. The public bicycle sharing scheme would be similar to the one launched in the capital by former Henley MP Boris Johnson, who is now Mayor of London. A bike trail would connect Henley with Shiplake and people could hire machines to get between the two or elsewhere in the town. The idea has been put forward by Pete Smith, chairman of the Henley Partnership.

A couple almost swept the board at the Henley in Bloom awards. Chris and Ann Eggleton, of Gainsborough Crescent, won the top prize for the best garden. They also took the honours for the best patio garden and the best back garden. Meanwhile, their son David was highly commended in the overall category.

About £10,500 was raised for charity by the 29th Henley Half Marathon, despite a significant fall in the number of runners. More than 1,000 people took part in Sunday’s race, about 300 fewer than last year, but 325 finished the accompanying 10km race, a small increase on last year’s total.

