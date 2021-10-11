Twenty five years ago...

THUGS forced a female petrol station cashier to hand over money from the till after threatening her with a large wrench. The two men escaped with around £35 after seizing the woman by the arm and demanding she open the till at the Nettlebed service station on Monday night. They escaped in a stolen white

G-registration Vauxhall Cavalier SRi, which headed towards Henley. Garage proprietor John Van der Vord called the robbers cowardly.

The sudden death of a 16-year-old student at The Henley College from meningitis at the weekend has shocked staff and students. Kate May was in her first year at the college, where she was studying for a diploma in beauty therapy. She attended lectures on Friday and was taken ill on Saturday morning. She was taken to Wycombe General Hospital where she died on Sunday.

Plans to renovate St Mary’s Church in Henley could involve turning the building into a centre for use by the whole community. Current work on the outer walls, costing £50,000, is just the first step in a major project to transform the church. With good planning, the building could even be used as a concert hall.