Fifty years ago...

ABOUT £600 worth of luggage went up in flames on Sunday when a coach belonging to A G and K M Spiers, of Henley, caught fire two miles from Keele service station on the M6. Thirty-three passengers escaped unhurt but the coach was burnt out. Albert Spiers said smoke could be seen coming from an inside tyre. He said: “No sooner had they used their fire extinguishers than the thing burst into flames. It was very peculiar — the police said they couldn’t understand it.”

The Henley Organ Trust took a major step forward this week when it obtained an organ. The Compton instrument is 37 years old but still in good shape with an enormous variety of sound effects, including cathedral bells and a drum solo, plus three manuals. It will be kept and played at the Regal Cinema.

Four Henley schoolboys called on the Mayor, Councillor Tony Lane, on Tuesday and handed him £1 31 for the day centre. Richard Aldridge, of Vicarage Road, David Irwin, of St Mark’s Road, and brothers Michael and Stephen Seal, of Western Road, raised the money by selling apples to passers-by.