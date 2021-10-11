A hundred years ago...

ON Saturday between noon and 1pm, an accident happened near The Cross, which fortunately resulted in only a minor casualty. It appears that a Ford car was coming from the direction of Duke Street, intending to pass across Bell Street, but the driver took a different course, going from the near side of the road to the offside and in doing so, the wing of his car knocked down Harry Crew. Fortunately, the wheels did not go over him. He escaped injury but was badly shaken.

A few months back it was announced in these columns that Mr F W Wood, of the Dog Inn, Peppard, was having a cricket bat autographed with a view to selling it to benefit the Royal Berkshire Hospital Sportsmen Fund. Mr Wood informs us that he now has the bat back from the Oval. It has been autographed by 191 of the leading cricketers of England and Australia.

A smoking concert, open to all ex-servicemen, to inaugurate the Shiplake, Dunsden and District branch of the Royal British Legion, was held at the club room in Shiplake. There was a large attendance and an excellent programme was much enjoyed.