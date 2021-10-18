Ten years ago...

THE new Townlands Hospital in Henley will cost less than £9 million. Five bidders hoping to win the contract for the 60-bed “health campus” in Henley have until today to submit their tenders. They have been told that the redevelopment of the hospital site must cost no more than £8.7 million. The new complex is due to open in the spring of 2013 and health chiefs say the project is on schedule. The original completion date of 2011 was put back after a series of delays.

A singer who lost her voice was honoured at this year’s Sue Ryder women of achievement awards. Sam Brown, 47, had to give up her career because of problems with her vocal chords so she set up the International Ukulele Club of Sonning Common. She won the performer of the year prize at the awards, which were presented at a ceremony last week.

The owners of a Henley furniture shop are retiring after more than 22 years. Peter and Catherine Brown, who opened Browns of Henley in July 1989, have decided to sell up to spend more time with their family. To mark the occasion, they have slashed their prices to clear stock before their departure on December 1.