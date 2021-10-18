Twenty five years ago...

HENLEY could become a haven for criminals if closed circuit television is ruled out, the town’s crime prevention panel warned this week. Members agreed that, as Henley was surrounded by towns such as Maidenhead, Slough, Windsor and Reading with CCTV security coverage, criminals would merely decamp to Henley for easier pickings. They criticised the town council’s general purposes committee, which had expressed reservations over the cost of CCTV.

A pensioner from Henley is in a critical condition after being struck by a bus outside the Three Tuns in Market Place on Tuesday night. Joe Bosher, 77, of The Close, is in intensive care at the Royal Berkshire Hospital with severe head injuries. He is believed to have stepped off the pavement into the path of the bus as it travelled across the traffic lights from Hart Street.

The future of the controversial Millennium bridge is still hanging in the balance after a final decision was delayed. At a district council planning meeting on Wednesday, councillors were split on whether to vote on the cycle/footbridge from Wargrave to Shiplake.