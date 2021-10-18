Monday, 18 October 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Twenty five years ago...

HENLEY could become a haven for criminals if closed circuit television is ruled out, the town’s crime prevention panel warned this week. Members agreed that, as Henley was surrounded by towns such as Maidenhead, Slough, Windsor and Reading with CCTV security coverage, criminals would merely decamp to Henley for easier pickings. They criticised the town council’s general purposes committee, which had expressed reservations over the cost of CCTV.

A pensioner from Henley is in a critical condition after being struck by a bus outside the Three Tuns in Market Place on Tuesday night. Joe Bosher, 77, of The Close, is in intensive care at the Royal Berkshire Hospital with severe head injuries. He is believed to have stepped off the pavement into the path of the bus as it travelled across the traffic lights from Hart Street.

The future of the controversial Millennium bridge is still hanging in the balance after a final decision was delayed. At a district council planning meeting on Wednesday, councillors were split on whether to vote on the cycle/footbridge from Wargrave to Shiplake.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33