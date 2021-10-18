Fifty years ago...

PARKSIDE, a large unoccupied house standing in its own grounds off Pack and Prime Lane, Henley, was gutted on Tuesday evening in a fire which could be seen from all over Henley. The house belongs to Dr Myddelton, who has been abroad for two or three years, and it has stood empty for that time. The cause of the fire is not certain but fire officers visiting the house the next day found about half a dozen fireworks near where the blaze started.

About 5,000 people are thought to have gone to the Henley ploughing match near Nettlebed on Saturday, far more than last year. The organisers were delighted with the attendance. In fact, the only black spot on an excellent day was a mix-up in the results. Geoffrey Little, of St Mark’s Road, Henley, was told he had won the competition in spite of the fact that his tractor had broken down during the match, in which 25 competitors took part.

Henley fire brigade was called as a precaution when a lorry left the road at Highmoor and collided with a tree on Wednesday. No other vehicle was involved. The driver was taken to hospital with a leg injury but was not detained.