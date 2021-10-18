A hundred years ago...

ON Sunday, at about 5.50am, George Shorter discovered a fire had commenced in some trusses of straw lying under a wheat rick at Eastfield Farm, Watlington, in the occupation of Jim Jones. Immediately, he raised the alarm. The threshing machine was destroyed by the fire. Something like £1,000 of damage was done, not wilfully, by some person who it is thought slept on the straw after Watlington Fair the previous evening.

Henley has a new rector. The Rev S C Saunders has resigned the living of Henley, which he has held sincen the death of Canon Maul. The living, which is in the gift of the Bishop of Oxford, has been offered to and accepted by the Rev Allan Edward Dams, vicar of Goring. He was ordained as a deacon in 1890 and a priest in 1891. When Rev S C Saunders departs it is his intention to retire.

The death took place at his residence in Albert Road, Henley, on Thursday last of Henry Worskett, who was well-known in the town. He formerly kept the Tuns and was an Oddfellow of many years standing, having joined the “Good Samaritan” Lodge in 1865.