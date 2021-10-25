Twenty five years ago...

NEW measures have been unveiled to keep bored youngsters off the streets of Henley. Ideas include a regular Saturday night “rave” in the town hall and identity cards for young drinkers. Outreach worker Gabbi Enahoro says the proposals are part of his campaign to combat drink and drug problems in the town.

Henley firefighters were stretched to the limit last week when a blaze gutted a house in Luker Avenue. It took 30 minutes to put out the blaze and neighbouring houses had to be evacuated as a precaution. The occupier, Paul Skeet, was taken to Townlands Hospital suffering from shock and smoke inhalation.

Taxi drivers have been told to stop causing a bottleneck near a busy Henley junction. Mayor Terry Buckett led calls for stricter parking measures outside two taxi firms’ bases in Greys Road. He said: “There are too many taxis parking there. Let’s see our traffic wardens slapping tickets on them.”